Đà Nẵng, HCM City among world’s 25 trending destinations

Foreign tourists visit the War Remnants Museum in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The central coastal city of Đà Nẵng ranked seventh while HCM City was 12th in TripAdvisor’s global list of 25 trending destinations this year.

The ranking recognises destinations that saw the biggest increase in positive reviews, booking interest, and searches over the past year.

Đà Nẵng is laid-back and friendly with great cuisine. Culinary tours are a hugely popular way to experience local flavors, according to TripAdvisor.

The popular US travel site also recommends its bold noodle soups and savory street foods, and visits to limestone caves and Buddhist grottos at Marble Mountain.

HCM City, Việt Nam’s southern metropolis, shows the cultural and economic pace of the country. “The former Saigon boasts charming French colonial architecture and wide boulevards, usually thronged and choked with traffic. Taxis are an option for seeing the sprawling city,” TripAdvisor said. — VNS