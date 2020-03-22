COVID-19 prevention, control efforts stepped up

Medical workers conduct tests for SARS-CoV-2 virus in Hải Phòng northern port city. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Health examinations and emergency treatment at Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Hospital will still be conducted as normal, the hospital said on Sunday morning. The hospital had only temporarily stopped health examinations in different wards to avoid crowding in treatment areas. The hospital’s Nutrition Centre and kitchen will supply enough meals for patients and their families if necessary. The hospital said everyone should follow COVID-19 preventive measures when entering the hospital, including submitting to a temperature check, washing hands with a sterilising solution and wearing face masks. The Hà Nội diseases control centre had worked with the hospital to sterilise all of the hospital’s campus. Earlier on last Friday, the Ministry of Health declared two nurses working at the hospital’s Tropical Diseases Centre were Việt Nam’s 86th and 87th COVID-19 patients. Quarantine at hotels Foreigners in Hạ Long City, the northern province of Quảng Ninh since Sunday could choose to be quarantined at several hotels in the city with prices cut by at least half, said deputy chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Ngọc Sơn. If they do not wish to stay at… Read full this story

