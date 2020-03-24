COVID-19: Number of cases jumps to 134

Vietnamese children talk about containing COVID-19 pandemicAll entrants into Việt Nam since March 8 will be checked: PMPM requests closure of unnecessary services to prevent COVID-19Vietnamese Embassy helps citizens amid COVID-19 in SingaporeHCM City uses hotels in Cần Giờ as quarantine areas Checking the body temperature of a person under quarantine in Quảng Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Four people who visited Buddha Bar in HCM City and one patient at Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội are among the eleven latest SARS-CoV-2 infection cases confirmed on Tuesday evening, bringing the total number in Việt Nam to 134. The 124th patient is a 52-year-old Brazilian residing in HCM City’s District 2. He worked at two branches of his footwear company in Đồng Nai and HCM City. He also visited Biên Hoà City, Đồng Nai and Vincom Centre in HCM City without wearing a face mask. On March 14, he visited Buddha Bar. He is under quarantine at the temporary Củ Chi Hospital in HCM City. The 125th and 126th patient were reportedly at the bar between 9.30pm on March 14 and 3am on March 15. They are a 22-year-old specialist and a 28-year-old teacher. Both are… Read full this story

