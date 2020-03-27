COVID-19: Hà Nội and HCM City issue rules for citizens

Việt Nam in good control of COVID-19: Deputy PM ĐamTen more COVID-19 infections reportedMoH sets up task force to assist Bạch Mai Hospital in coronavirus fightViệt Nam spares no effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemicRestaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak A man receives an online order from a shipper in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Two of the country’s biggest cities, Hà Nội and HCM City, on Friday issued a number of recommendations on social distancing for its citizens to follow amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, effective March 28 until at least April 15. All meetings or congregations with attendance of 20 people or more in a room will be halted, and no gatherings of more than 10 people outside the workplace or schools will be allowed. For those meetings with fewer participants than these limits, measures such as sterilisation, face masks and temperature checks must be implemented. Face masks will be mandatory and maintaining a distance of two metres between people is recommended in all public places. Frequent hand washing is also recommended. The two cities’ authorities have also urged for a “complete halt” to all religious gatherings, cultural or sports and other entertainment… Read full this story

