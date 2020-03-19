The COVID-19 outbreak has drawn reactions across every customer segment Despite being classified in the lowest rate of infection incidence, the COVID-19 outbreak has set a great burden on young people that forces them to strongly change their spending behaviour, according to a retail analysis from First Insight. Cutting expenses and saving money All consumers are reducing spending due to a fear of economic depression caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, “but the spending shift of young people are stronger than anything. They are tightening their wallets,” CNBC quoted Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight. More than half of young folk (54 per cent) who performed the survey said that coronavirus has impacted their purchasing decisions. 40 per cent are saving money to readily beat the epidemic. The rate is higher than for any generation, according to First Insight. Their priority is urgent saving accounts that can help them sustain life for 3-6 months in case they become unemployed due to the health crisis. Rising online shopping Young people have limited shopping at physical stores, resulting in a sudden hike in online shopping. About 30 per cent of them regularly make online transactions and 39 per cent are cutting expenses at physical outlets. Taking advantage of… Read full this story

COVID-19 changes spending habits of young people have 293 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.