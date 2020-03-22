Nation Coronavirus infections in Vietnam exceed 110 The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,23:38 (GMT+7) Coronavirus infections in Vietnam exceed 110The Saigon Times Foreign visitors disinfect their hands at an isolation ward of Thanh Nhan Hospital in Hanoi. Coronavirus infections in Vietnam reached 113 as of 10 p.m. on March 22 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has reported 19 new coronavirus infections by Sunday night, the largest daily jump since Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, broke out in the country, taking Vietnam’s total number to 113. The Health Ministry has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 this evening, March 22, taking the day’s number to 19 as five cases had been reported earlier. These are residents in HCMC, Mekong Delta provinces, and northern localities. Especially, among the seven new cases reported in the north, most of them are Vietnamese students studying in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The 100th case, aged 55, lives in HCMC’s District 8. He was required to self-isolate at home after returning from the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur on March 3. However, he went to the Jamiul Anwar Mosque in the district for prayer five times a day from March 4… Read full this story

