Construction Ministry approves tiny apartments

An apartment building in HCMC. The Ministry of Construction has allowed developers to build commercial apartments measuring 25 square meters each – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Construction has issued a new circular allowing developers to build commercial apartments measuring 25 square meters each, with effect from July 1. Experts have long argued that tiny apartment units will give rise to ghettos in major cities.

According to the circular, commercial apartments should not be smaller than 25 square meters each and the number of apartments smaller than 45 square meters each must not exceed a quarter of the total number of apartments at any project, the local media reported.

Each tiny apartment must have at least one bedroom and one toilet and must enjoy natural light. If the apartment has two or more bedrooms, one of them should have natural light.

In addition, the area of each bedroom in these apartments must not be smaller than nine square meters.

According to architect Pham Thanh Tung, chief of the office of the Vietnam Association of Architects, the competent agencies should consider areas that should be allowed to accommodate mini apartments. These apartments should be developed in new urban areas rather than existing residential areas to prevent the overloading of infrastructure.

Many experts have thrown their support behind the Ministry of Construction’s circular, saying that it will help low-income laborers acquire accommodation. However, it is important to choose the right construction sites for these apartments.