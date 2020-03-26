International Coe warns potential dopers event delays won’t shelter them The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,12:07 (GMT+7) Coe warns potential dopers event delays won’t shelter themThe Saigon Times IAAF president Sebastian Coe speaks at a press conference prior to the IAAF World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe warned would-be dopers on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic and widespread suspension of competition will not shelter them from repercussions. With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 and several other world championships needing to be rescheduled because of the crisis, athletes will face much less testing. However Coe told Reuters in an interview that there was no chance of drug cheats slipping through the net. “In reality, of course, there isn’t much in the way of competition testing because frankly we’ve lost most of the competitions,” said Coe. “The only advice I would give every athlete is don’t play roulette with the concept that intelligent testing is going to do anything other than track you down. Some years ago we moved away from the concept that it’s just about numbers. “The Athletics Integrity Unit is at the top of its game. No athlete… Read full this story
