International City’s UEFA ban appeal up in air as CAS grapples with coronavirus The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,16:17 (GMT+7) City’s UEFA ban appeal up in air as CAS grapples with coronavirus The Saigon Times Daily General view inside the stadium before the match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain January 26, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS MANCHESTER (REUTERS) – Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year UEFA ban from European football is up in the air as the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland deals with the impact of the coronavirus. City had hoped to have their hearing heard by early summer but that may be optimistic given the court in Lausanne has already postponed three hearings and has 16 cases already scheduled until May 18, with the City case not yet listed. CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb told Reuters that the court was already making adjustments and was “monitoring the situation closely and continually adapting to the changing circumstances”. “In-person hearings are still being conducted, where the participants agree to do so,” he added in an email statement. “When participants are located in high-risk regions, we are offering the possibility of using video or phone links or postponing to a later date.”… Read full this story

