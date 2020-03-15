Asia News China pumps US$79 billion into economy with bank cash reserve cut The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,16:28 (GMT+7) China pumps US$79 billion into economy with bank cash reserve cut The Saigon Times Daily Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018 – PHOTO: REUTERS BEIJING (REUTERS) – China’s central bank cut the cash that banks must hold as reserves last week for the second time this year, releasing 550 billion yuan (US$79 billion) to help its coronavirus-hit economy. The targeted reserve requirement cut is Beijing’s latest step to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus outbreak amid worries about job losses, with more stimulus expected. “The reserve cut will help supplement liquidity at the end of the quarter, increase the space for boosting credit and promote the rapid recovery of the economy,” said Tang Jianwei, senior economist at Bank of Communications. China’s central bank has been encouraging banks to lend more to small firms and other vulnerable sectors under its inclusive financing push, and has urged lenders to extend cheap loans and tolerate late payments from companies hit by the health crisis. “The reduction will also give confidence to… Read full this story
- China agrees $9 billion currency swap with Argentina
- Hammond to unleash billions of pension cash to turn UK into start-up powerhouse
- Russia, China Consider Bilateral Trade in National Currencies to Cut Dollar Use
- China Sells $3 Billion of Dollar Bonds Amid Trade War With US
- More than VND534 trillion pumped into Vietnamese economy
- Steel Imports From China, Italy Hurt US Economy
- Orbán advocates strengthening China-CEE ties at central bank governors' meeting
- Germany’s Infineon forsakes China, to spend billions in Austria
- Lloyds Banking Group to cut jobs in Halifax?
- Cash will cut patient waits at Forth Valley Royal
China pumps US$79 billion into economy with bank cash reserve cut have 294 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.