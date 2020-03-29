International ‘Challenge’ to decide who covers cost of postponing Games – Mori The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 29, 2020,09:22 (GMT+7) ‘Challenge’ to decide who covers cost of postponing Games – MoriThe Saigon Times Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee as he attends a news conference after a telephone meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach (not in picture), while the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. In Tokyo, Japan, March 24, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TOKYO (REUTERS) – Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori has told international federations that deciding who foots the bill for postponing the Games to 2021 will be a “major challenge”, Olympic news website insidethegames here reported on Saturday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organisers this week postponed the July 24-August 9 event due to the coronavirus pandemic — the first such delay in the modern Games’ 124-year history. Japan invested US$12 billion in the run-up to the Games and IOC President Thomas Bach had warned that the price tag will rise further. “The extra cost that will arise from this postponement is inevitable,” Mori wrote in a letter addressed to the 33 international federations of sports that make up the Tokyo… Read full this story

