Central bank’s new relief measures to mitigate damage, photo Le Toan Last week, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) officially announced a freshly-adopted circular taking effect from March 12 on loan repayment restructuring, and rates exemption and reduction to mitigate the damage caused by the ongoing health crisis. Firms who wish to enjoy the preferential package should satisfy three requirements. These include an outstanding balance arising from lending and financial leasing, or an inability to pay debts due to market volatility. Banks are being called upon to take timely action to ward off any signs of weak economic growth. The SBV’s movement has mustered a similarly synchronised response from other central banks, such as the Bank of England slashing their key interest rates and allowing lenders to extend almost $387 billion in new loans. In Italy, the centre of the pandemic in Europe, the government has taken bolder fiscal steps, saying it had earmarked up to $28 billion to help the ailing economy and struggling healthcare sector. Malaysia’s central bank trimmed its key policy interest rate to a nine-year low, together with a $4.8 billion fiscal stimulus. The Reserve Bank of Australia also reduced interest rates by a quarter percentage… Read full this story

