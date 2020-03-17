Financial Markets Central bank cuts interest rates to aid virus-hit businesses The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,16:42 (GMT+7) Central bank cuts interest rates to aid virus-hit businessesThe Saigon Times Daily The headquarters of the State Bank of Vietnam in Hanoi. The central bank has slashed interest rates to support coronavirus-hit businesses – PHOTO: SBV HCMC – In an apparent move to support businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the State Bank of Vietnam has lowered key policy rates, with effect from today. The SBV said in a statement that the benchmark recapitalization rate is down from 6% to 5%, the rediscount rate from 4% to 3.5% and the rate at which the central bank lends to other banks overnight from 7% to 6%, all on an annual basis. The open-market-operation rate also saw a decline to 3.5% from 4%. The central bank also reduced the caps on the interest rates of Vietnamese dong-denominated deposits and loans by 0.25-0.5 percentage points, which vary according to their maturities. The bank made the last interest rate cut by 0.5 percentage point last November. The Covid-19 pandemic is evolving, leaving an adverse impact on the global economy, according to the SBV. The bank noted that many… Read full this story
