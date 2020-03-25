HCMC Catholic churches in city to suspend religious gatherings amid virus outbreak The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,22:47 (GMT+7) Catholic churches in city to suspend religious gatherings amid virus outbreakThe Saigon Times A Roman Catholic church in Thuduc District in HCMC – PHOTO: PHAM LE HCMC – The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to suspend all daily masses and religious rites in a move to prevent the infection of coronavirus, which is spreading in Vietnam as a whole and in HCMC in particular. Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang in a letter sent to catholics in the city today, March 25, said that the complicated development of the coronavirus pandemic forced the diocese to temporary halt all religious gatherings at churches in the city, starting from tomorrow afternoon, March 26. The Archbishop said this is a difficult decision, especially in the coming Holy Week and Easter. Never has the Church had to stop masses and prayers like this, but the suspension is for the safety of catholics and community amid the coronavirus outbreak. Churches are told not to celebrate religious rites with crowded catholics as usual, but still open the doors to those who want to come individually for prayer…. Read full this story
