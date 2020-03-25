Carlsberg foundations donate $13.8 million to COVID-19 fight

The three foundations in the Carlsberg family seek to help mitigate the challenges associated with the global COVID-19 epidemic. It is in the DNA of these foundations to step to the fore when people and society are met with serious challenges. To counter the damage wrought by the current COVID-19 epidemic, the foundations will donate a total of DKK95 million ($13.8 million). Chairman of the Carlsberg Foundation, Professor Flemming Besenbacher, said, “COVID-19 is developing exponentially right now, so we are pleased that we have been able to quickly mobilise collaboration between a number of the world’s leading researchers to contribute to solving the enormous challenges we face. Carlsberg’s founders Jacob Christian and Carl Jacobsen and the Carlsberg Foundation have historically helped when communities have been in crisis, and we now need science more than ever to help solve these issues and think long-term.” Specifically, the Carlsberg Foundation which fosters and supports ground-breaking research for an enlightened future, grants DKK60 million ($8.6 million) to three internationally relevant coronavirus projects, including research into coronavirus, social behavioural research, and research in the mathematical modelling of the pandemic. The New Carlsberg Foundation, which supports the arts, donates DKK30 million ($4.3 million) to provide funding… Read full this story

