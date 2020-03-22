Over the years, Can Tho has invested strongly in the infrastructure system, especially the transport infrastructure to better facilitate investors. — Photo baocantho.vn The Mekong Delta City of Can Tho hopes to attract about US$450 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021-30, according to a plan recently approved by the municipal People’s Committee. In 2021-25, Can Tho targets securing $200 million of foreign direct investment (FDI) with some $150 million expected to be disbursed. In 2026-30, it aims to grab about $250 million with $200 million disbursed. To support domestic and foreign investors, local leaders have announced that priority is being given to calling for investment in high-tech agriculture, agriculture processing, preservation, logistics, culture and tourism, tourism infrastructure, transport infrastructure, resort and urban infrastructure, housing, and commercial centres. Over the years, Can Tho has invested a great deal in infrastructure, especially transport infrastructure, better meeting the needs of socio-economic development and attracting investment to the city and the whole Mekong Delta region. In 2019, the city organised many missions to promote domestic and foreign investment cooperation, focusing on markets suitable to local investment attraction needs, such as Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic and Russia. As of February, Can… Read full this story

Can Tho targets $450 million in FDI have 272 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.