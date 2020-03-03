Can Tho stops receiving air passengers from virus-stricken S. Korea

A military unit in the southern city of Can Tho dispatches coaches to the namesake airport so that air passengers from South Korea can be transported to quarantine areas amid the novel coronavirus outbreak – PHOTO: TNO

CAN THO – Flights carrying passengers from the coronavirus-hit South Korea are no longer allowed to land at Can Tho International Airport, starting from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The flights will instead arrive at two other airports: Van Don in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh and Phu Cat in the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh. The passengers are all required to spend a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated facilities.

The Can Tho airport in the namesake Mekong Delta city made a report on Monday to the municipal Department of Transport on the adoption of measures against the coronavirus, which causes a flu-like disease called Covid-19.

On March 1 and 2, the airport received six flights, which departed from the Northeast Asian nation and carried a total of 905 passengers, including 158 passengers from the virus-stricken regions of the country.

After the passengers disembarked, the terminal was disinfected. The airport was also expected to accommodate two similar flights with some 300 passengers on board on Tuesday.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam repeatedly told local airports to take steps to prevent and control the spread of the virus.

Over the past few days, Vietnam’s two largest international airports – Tan Son Nhat in HCMC and Noi Bai in Hanoi – saw the arrival of thousands of passengers from South Korea.

Given the unexpected surge in incoming visitors, most of them Vietnamese, the airports had significant difficulty arranging temporary isolation facilities, which prompted the CAAV to ban the landing of similar flights there and divert them to Can Tho and Van Don airports.

The Embassy of Vietnam in South Korea said last month that some 200,000 Vietnamese people were living, studying and working in South Korea, including more than 8,000 in Daegu, the country’s epicenter of the outbreak, and over 18,000 in neighboring Gyeongsangbuk Province.

South Korea saw its largest daily increase in new cases of infection on Tuesday, with 851 new infections reported, largely in and around Daegu, where many cases were clustered around a local church. In all, 5,186 people in South Korea have tested positive for the virus while the number of deaths has amounted to 28.