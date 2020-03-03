Buddy Bear painting contest celebrates Vietnam-Germany ties

The Saigon Times Daily

Artists with winning ideas will paint three Buddy Bears placed at VICAS Art Studio’s workshop. Each bear measures 100 centimeters in height and 60 centimeters in width, and weighs about 10 kilos – PHOTO: COURTESY OF GERMAN EMBASSY IN VIETNAM

HCMC – A Buddy Bear painting contest has been launched to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Germany.

Jointly organized by the German Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, the contest is open to all visual artists.

The artists’ ideas for painting the Buddy Bear should highlight the relationship between the two countries. Artists should submit their ideas as individuals or in groups to the German Embassy’s email [email protected] in the form of a rough sketch with a brief introduction and a list of materials needed no later than March 31.

Three most outstanding ideas will be awarded a cash grant each and presented on the embassy’s social media channels and websites.

The embassy will cover expenses for the selected artists to realize their ideas. In July and August, they will paint three Buddy Bears, which are made from glass fiber reinforced plastic, at the workshop of the VICAS Center for Assistance and Development of Contemporary Arts (VICAS Art Studio) in Hanoi.

Their works will then be featured in a 10-day exhibition at VICAS Art Studio, which is scheduled for September.

The Buddy Bears were born from an art project in 2001 and have been considered as an unofficial ambassador for Germany and a symbol of Berlin.

Famous Buddy Bears are not only presented outside Berlin but also displayed in many Germany’s foreign missions abroad.