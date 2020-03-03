|
|Buddy Bear painting contest celebrates Vietnam-Germany ties
|
|Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020,17:35 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Xi meets Merkel, calls for higher-level China-Germany ties
- 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia ties observed in Ho Chi Minh City
- Xinhua: Xi meets Merkel, calls for higher-level China-Germany ties
- Home/ China-EuropeChina-Germany ties at a glance
- Eurovision Song Contest's best, worst and weirdest winning performances
- Eurovision 2018: The best gaffes, blunders and awkward moments from the song contest's hosts
- 2018 Eurovision: What exactly is the point of the annual song contest and how did it begin?
- Celebrities, politicians, others gather as Isaac Izoya weds
- Stephen Bear gets new puppies after he was forced to deny he 'killed' last dog
- Marx’s birth town celebrates anniversary with new statue