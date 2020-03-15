British, German men test positive for COVID-19, VN’s tally reaches 57

COVID-19 changes nature of learning and teaching for goodViệt Nam denies entry from UK and Schengen countries over COVID-19, starting March 15Corona-viral Vietnam: Episode 4British COVID-19 patients test negative after week of treatmentMore than 3,000 business households in Hà Nội dissolved or suspended due to Covid-19 Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. Việt Nam’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 57— VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The health ministry late Sunday announced that the results for three foreigners visiting Việt Nam have returned positive, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 57. The 55th case is a 35-year-old German national who arrived in Hà Nội Saturday morning on flight numbered VN0018. The patient and all those coming into close contact with him have been sent to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases for observation and their clinical samples sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. The patient was reportedly in a stable condition. The 56th patient, also a male in his 30s, is from the UK. He boarded a flight from the UK to Hà Nội’s Nội Bài international airport on March 9. After arrival, he reportedly met two of his female friends (one 28-year-old and one 24-year-old) –… Read full this story
