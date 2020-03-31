In these wards, the joint team provided the locals with 1,700 face masks and 1,200 leaflets on COVID-19 prevention and control. Disseminating information to the local people They also instructed them on how to wash hands properly and urged them to wear face masks whenever they leave home, wash their clothes and face masks when returning home, keep their working and living places clean, and eat more nutrient-dense food to raise their resistance. Local people were also urged to make health declarations, not to spread fabricated information, not to massively stock goods, and avoid gathering. In the coming time, the border post will continue to work with Vinh Chau authorities to equip locals with essential skills and preventive measures against the COVID-19. Source: Baobienphong Translated by Mai Huong
Border post enhances information dissemination on COVID-19 have 282 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 31, 2020.