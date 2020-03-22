The return of Vietnamese expatriates is on the rise especially after Vietnam announced the closure of the Vietnam–Cambodia border. The border guards helped them complete entry procedures. The citizens had their health checked and their temperature measured, made health declarations, and started their 14-day quarantine. The Border Post of Moc Bai International Border Gate also offered free instant noodles, bread, and water for them as well. Along with the strict control of people’s entry and exit, the border guards also worked closely with relevant Cambodian forces to facilitate the transport of goods across the border. They also organized more patrols along the shared borderline and border paths as well as increased the public’s awareness of COVID-19 prevention efforts. Below are several images of activities at Moc Bai International Border Gate. Vietnamese workers in Cambodia awaiting entry procedure completion Vietnamese have their body temperature measured and make health declarations Completing entry procedures Quick-response teams do patrols and are ready to deal with any newly arising situations Providing free food for those awaiting entry procedures More patrols along border paths People are explained about border regulations enforcement and COVID-19 preventive measures Disinfecting a vehicle entering the country Vietnamese expatriates to be taken… Read full this story

Border guards support Vietnamese expatriates returning from Cambodia have 293 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.