Border guards build gratitude house for the poor

Accordingly, the recipient is Doan Thi Hong’s family, who is leading a hard life and living in a downgraded house. Notably, Hong is a former revolutionary contributor during the national resistance war against U.S. invaders. She was presented with a noble medal by the State President. The construction of the 40m2 house is expected to cost VND 80 million. Learning about her situation, the Dak Lak provincial Border Guard Command decided to help build a house for her. The construction of the 40m2 house is expected to cost totally VND 80 million, including VND 50 million from the command while the remaining from the recipient’s family. Translated by Minh Anh
