The State Securities Commission of Vietnam has published the decision of the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City about opening bankruptcy procedures for Saplastic. Established in 2001 as a limited company, Saplastic switched to the joint-stock company model from 2007 and its shares were listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in September 2008. The company specialises in manufacturing plastic packaging, high-end paper packaging and components, as well as equipment for the printing sector. According to its financial statement, as of the third quarter of 2019, it reported a debt of VND891.6 trillion ($38.77 billion), VND866.8 trillion ($37.69 billion) of which is short-term debt. The total debt is 3.2 times higher than its equity. In the third quarter of 2019, its net revenue from sales and services was VND2.3 trillion ($100 million), lower than the VND240.05 trillion ($10.44 billion) the year prior. The accumulated net revenue from sales and services within the first nine months of 2091 was VND254.2 trillion ($11.05 billion). Its two largest lenders of the company are BIDV (Nam Ky Khoi Nghia branch in Ho Chi Minh City) with VND399 billion ($17.35 million) and NCB (Saigon branch)…

