Biden scores big wins in Florida, Illinois on virus-hit primary night

Democratic presidential hopeful former US vice president Joe Biden participates in the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC. Joe Biden easily won the Florida and Illionois primaries over Bernie Sanders, widening his lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. — AFP/VNA Photo MIAMI — Joe Biden cemented his status as the likely Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday after trouncing Bernie Sanders in Florida and Illinois, the top prizes on a busy primary night blighted by the coronavirus pandemic. The substantial margin of projected victory in the two states speaks to the speed with which many Democrats have begun coalescing around a potential flagbearer just one month after the former vice president’s campaign was struggling badly against a surging Sanders. Following a string of victories in high-profile contests and his show of strength on Tuesday, the moderate Biden has now crossed the halfway point in terms of earning a majority of delegates needed to become the nominee. With almost all Florida precincts reporting, the 77-year-old Biden led 62 per cent to 23 per cent against Sanders, a 78-year-old leftist senator from Vermont. In Illinois, Biden was ahead 59 per… Read full this story

