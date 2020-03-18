Americas News Biden routs Sanders in Florida and Illinois, projected to win Arizona The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,12:27 (GMT+7) Biden routs Sanders in Florida and Illinois, projected to win ArizonaThe Saigon Times Daily Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN’s Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – Joe Biden rolled to blowout victories in Tuesday’s three Democratic presidential primaries, expanding his lead in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November and increasing pressure on rival Bernie Sanders to end his campaign. Biden was projected by Edison Research and television networks to win Arizona after he crushed Sanders by nearly 40 percentage points in Florida and 20 percentage points in Illinois earlier in the night. The dominating wins were a sign Democrats were ready to rally behind Biden in the race to pick a challenger to the Republican Trump in the November 3 election, before the campaign enters an extended hiatus with no voting scheduled for weeks amidst the coronavirus outbreak. They also raised questions… Read full this story

