Beer brewers foresee 30-70 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19

Beer brewers in Vietnam will have a tough 2020 with disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and Decree 100 Contrary to previous years, all beer brewers in Vietnam are looking at a hard time in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Decree No.100/2019/ND-CP outlining sanctions for drink-driving taking effect since early this year. Under the new rules, all drinkdrivers shall be imposed a fine of VND2-8 million ($87-348) minimum and their licenses could be revoked for 22-24 months if tests confirm alcohol content in their blood or breath. As soon as the decree came into force, well-known beer parlours and bars in Hanoi like Hai Xom and Prague Pub were submerged in silence and brewers have been forecasting a plunge in revenue. According to SSI Research, Sabeco will be hard-pressed to maintain double-digit output growth in 2020 due to Decree 100, with a forecast performance of 6-7 per cent in the whole sector instead. The COVID-19 outbreak has made the situation even worse because a string of business establishments, including restaurants, bars and karaoke venues, have been ordered to halt operations. That also means beer makers may see little revenue during this closure. As more infections are detected every day, major firms predict…

