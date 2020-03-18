Trade Barrier removal behind Vietnam’s soaring auto imports The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,10:02 (GMT+7) Barrier removal behind Vietnam’s soaring auto importsThe Saigon Times Daily Cars on display at a motorshow. Vietnam spent nearly US$222 million importing over 10,200 CBU automobiles in February – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s new regulations on automobile imports have smoothed the path for a large uptick in auto imports into the country, reported Thanh Nien newspaper. Data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed that Vietnam spent nearly US$222 million importing 10,200 completely-built-up (CBU) automobiles in February, up by 5,980 cars compared to January. The influx of cars into Vietnam was attributed to the Government’s Decree 17/2020 on adjustments and supplements to Decree 116/2017, governing car manufacture, assembly, imports and warranty services. In particular, car importers do not have to obtain a Vehicle Type Approval certificate from authorities in exporting countries. Rules on clearance procedures for imported cars are more liberal as well. Up to 94% of the imported cars came from Thailand and Indonesia. Over 6,200 cars were imported from Thailand, while more than 3,400 units were from Indonesia, with most of them being pickup trucks and under-nine-seat vehicles. According to the source, nearly… Read full this story

Barrier removal behind Vietnam’s soaring auto imports have 278 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.