International Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirus The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,09:20 (GMT+7) Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirusThe Saigon Times Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal March 7, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS MADRID (REUTERS) – Barcelona are taking measures to cut the wages of their players and staff to reduce the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, the La Liga club said on Thursday. All professional players at Barcelona, including six-times world player of the year Lionel Messi, as well as non-playing staff, will face a compulsory wage reduction during the period of lockdown, the club’s directors decided at a board meeting held via video conference. Spain was put into lockdown on March 14 with citizens only allowed to leave their homes in order to conduct essential business. The period is expected to be extended this weekend once the initial 15-day period has finished. Spain has been Europe’s second-most impacted country by the pandemic behind Italy, with the death toll surpassing 4,000. Over 56,000 people have tested positive for the virus. “Among the measures adopted, it’s worth noting those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the contractual obligations of the… Read full this story
- Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona after £142m deal agreed with Liverpool
- Lionel Messi's magic ignites Barcelona revival to sweep Milan aside
- Lionel Messi magic puts Barcelona in command of semi-final with Liverpool
- Barcelona's star Gerard Pique fills his garage with Mercedes-Benz models
- Real Madrid hero Cristiano Ronaldo gives verdict on rivalry with Barcelona's Lionel Messi
- St. Louis Forced to Lower Its Minimum Wage After State Legislature Intervention
- Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde cites Johan Cruyff in defending tactics
- UK wages worth up to a third less than in 2008, study shows
- Job Growth Surged In August; Low-Paid Workers ‘Finally Seeing Wage Gains’
- Meet the pro football players who DON’T make millions
Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirus have 303 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.