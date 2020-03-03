Banks support clients amid coronavirus outbreak

The Saigon Times Daily

A bank teller counts Vietnamese banknotes. The fallout from the coronavirus outbreak has forced 23 banks to reduce interest rates and reschedule VND222 trillion (US$9.5 billion) in loans for clients – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – The economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak has forced 23 banks to reduce interest rates and reschedule VND222 trillion (US$9.5 billion) in loans for some 44,000 individual and corporate clients.

The figure was announced at a meeting between the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and commercial banks, held in Hanoi on Monday.

The meeting was about the measures being adopted by the banking sector to handle emerging difficulties among residents and enterprises, reported the Vietnam News Agency.

Various measures have been applied to the VND222-trillion loans, such as waiving and lowering interest rates, rescheduling debt payments and reducing services fees, according to Nguyen Quoc Hung, head of the SBV’s Credit Department.

Nearly 30 banks have either waived or reduced their fees for interbank money transactions, following the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam’s move to cut switching fees with the aim of promoting cashless payments.

The SBV’s National Credit Information Center has also slashed the fees of its credit information products and services given to local banks, to help the banks cut operating costs, enabling them to lower interest rates.

Hung noted that due to the adverse effects of the outbreak of the disease called Covid-19, many corporate clients had been unable to pay off their debts on time, resulting in overdue and bad debts increasing.

Twenty-three banks have so far reported to the central bank that some VND926 trillion (US$39.8 billion) in outstanding loans belonged to borrowers affected by Covid-19, making up 14.27% of their total outstanding loans and 11.3% of that of the entire banking system.

The industries that have suffered serious setbacks include agriculture, forestry and fisheries; imports and exports; accommodation services, food and beverages; transport; textiles, garments and footwear; electronics; refrigeration; oil and gas; tourism; and education.

SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu spoke highly of the banks’ efforts to support the affected firms.

The SBV is working with the relevant ministries and agencies to fine-tune the regulatory framework, Tu said, adding that they are planning to issue a circular that guides local banks in restructuring loan repayments and cutting interest rates.

He stressed that commercial banks should proactively balance their capital and expand their credit to the manufacturing and business sectors as their liquidity remains abundant.

Earlier, the central bank ordered commercial banks to cut or delay interest payments on loans to companies hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The order applies to all payments due January 23 to March 30, the SBV reported, adding that commercial banks have to assess the losses being endured since the outbreak and ensure the companies maintain creditworthiness for future loans.

The SBV’s move came as authorities stepped up measures to ease pressure on the economy from the virus, which has spread outside of China. The Government stated that it would maintain this year’s economic growth target of 6.8% and take steps to ease the impact of the outbreak.