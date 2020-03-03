Bamboo Airways to launch direct air service to Germany

The Saigon Times Daily

A Bamboo Airways aircraft is parked at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi. Bamboo Airways will launch direct flights between Vietnam and Munich in Germany in July – PHOTO: FLC

HCMC – Local carrier Bamboo Airways will launch direct flights between Vietnam and Munich in Germany in July, setting the airline on course to expand its services to other German localities and European destinations in 2020, stated a Bamboo Airways leader.

The Vietnamese carrier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Munich airport on the plan on March 2, reported Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper.

Bamboo will operate one weekly round-trip flight on the Hanoi-Munich route and two round-trip flights per week on the HCMC-Munich route, using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

With the upcoming direct routes, the airline wants to create more favorable conditions for German visitors to travel to Vietnam and to promote mutual cooperation between the two countries. Also, the service launch is part of its plan to connect Europe with Asian nations, with Vietnam as the transit point, Bui Quang Dung, Bamboo Airways vice general director, remarked at the signing ceremony at the Munich airport.

Under the MoU, Munich airport pledged to provide comprehensive support to ensure aviation safety and security for these direct flights. Also, information on air transport, logistics and tourism projects between the two countries will be regularly exchanged to support the expansion of the two routes.

Munich airport, the second-largest in Germany and the only five-star airport in Europe, is the main gateway to Munich City, which is Germany’s third-largest city after Berlin and Hamburg and one of the most important economic, transportation and cultural hubs in the country.

Some 101 airlines are currently operating at Munich airport. Last year, the airport served 48 million passengers on 417,000 flights, taking them to 75 countries and 254 destinations worldwide.

The number of air passengers departing from Munich airport to Vietnam rose roughly threefold over the last decade, from nearly 10,000 passenger arrivals in 2009 to over 32,500 as of July 2019, according to data released by the airport.

As for Bamboo Airways, it has set goals of obtaining 30% of the domestic air market share and expanding its network to 85 routes this year, including 25 international air routes.