Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi has been put under lockdown on March 28 after a cluster of cases were found. Bach Mai Hospital Bach Mai Hospital has taken over 5,000 samples from the staff, patients and family members for tests. Two more people who deliver food and boiled water to the hospital were tested positive on March 28, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients here to eight. The cafeteria was closed and all people who tested positive have been quarantined. The hospital has officially gone into lockdown since the morning of March 28. Duong Duc Hung, deputy head of Bach Mai Hospital said high-risk people and family members who have been at the hospital for a long time will take another test to see whether they were infected with the virus before or after going to the hospital. Eight people have been tested positive at Bach Mai Hospital including two nurses, two delivery people, two patients and two family members. Statistics from Hanoi Centre for Disease Control showed that in the past 10 days, 14,000 out-patients came to Bach Mai Hospital. Nguyen Nhat Cam, head of the centre, said the infection rate inside Bach Mai Hospital was extremely high…. Read full this story

Bach Mai Hospital locked down as Covid-19 cases rise have 306 words, post on dtinews.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.