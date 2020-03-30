Infrastructure Ba Ria-Vung Tau proposes upgrading Con Dao airport By Dao Loan Monday, Mar 30, 2020,16:40 (GMT+7) Ba Ria-Vung Tau proposes upgrading Con Dao airport By Dao Loan A view of Co Ong airport. Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has asked the prime minister for approval to upgrade Co Ong Airport on Con Dao Island – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has asked the prime minister for approval to upgrade Co Ong Airport on Con Dao Island and add Ho Tram airport to a list of projects to be developed by 2030. The Ministry of Transport on February 24 wrote to the provincial government noting that a detailed plan for Co Ong airport would be passed in March, so the province asked the prime minister to direct the ministry and other relevant ministries and departments to promptly approve the plan and develop the project to upgrade Co Ong airport. The upgrade project is aimed at meeting the rising air travel demand to and from Con Dao Island and boosting its socioeconomic development. Co Ong airport can handle 500,000 passengers per year by 2020 and two million annually by 2030, in line with the prime minister’s Decision 236, dated February 23, 2018. As… Read full this story

