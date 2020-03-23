AWS to expand emerging tech services in Vietnam

Dean Samuels, lead architect of Amazon Web Services Focusing in the Southeast Asia market at AWS for about a decade, have you seen any new movements in technology applications in Vietnam and in the region? Technology is really allowing customers across the broad range of industries and segments to innovate and develop new services and new customer experiences. 5G is really going to be that connective tissue that binds all of it together. Looking across the region and also specifically in Vietnam, there are a few key areas where we’re seeing technology adoption. If you have a look at the trends and the adoption of technology, it is the Internet of Things, machine learning, and edge computing – and one common theme across all three of those areas is 5G. For example, smart city development applies to Vietnam, but also to a wider region, in the area of manufacturing and specifically smart factories, and also automation as well. We’re starting to see that in a lot of e-commerce customers across the region are using machine learning technology to do forecasting personalisation that gives them the ability to forecast and manage inventory, and then also being able to provide very specific,… Read full this story

