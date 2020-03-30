Asia News Australia pledges US$80 billion wages subsidy to protect jobs from coronavirus The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 30, 2020,17:31 (GMT+7) Australia pledges US$80 billion wages subsidy to protect jobs from coronavirusThe Saigon Times Tourists sit on the mostly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, in the wake of New South Wales implementing measures shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached what the state’s premier calls a “critical stage” in Australia, March 26, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS SYDNEY (REUTERS) – Australia will spend A$130 billion (64.5 billion pounds) to subsidise the wages of an estimated 6 million people, marking a third tranche of stimulus designed to limit the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s economy. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the six months of funding was necessary to ensure businesses would be able to retain staff and to bounce back once the crisis passes. “We must have a running economy to get through this,” Morrison said in a televised news conference. “This is an incentive to keep people on, doing actual work … they can keep them on the books, on the payrolls.” The “job keeper” allowance brings… Read full this story

