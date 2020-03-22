Corporate Asia Pacific’s rewards platform heads to Vietnam The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,08:50 (GMT+7) Asia Pacific’s rewards platform heads to VietnamThe Saigon Times HCMC – ShopBack, Asia Pacific’s leading rewards and discovery platform, will begin providing its services in Vietnam from next quarter after it has raised US$30 million in an extended funding round led by Temasek, an investment company headquartered in Singapore. In addition to the US$45 million funding round that the company disclosed last April, the extended funding will be used to develop ShopBack’s technology infrastructure, expand data resources to unlock new business insights and boost the growth of its existing markets. The company has raised a total of US$113 million since it was established in 2014. Currently, ShopBack serves more than 19 million users in seven Asia Pacific markets. It rewards its users with cash back in multiple sectors, such as general merchandise, travel bookings, fashion, health and beauty, groceries and food delivery. The Internet economy in the Asia Pacific region is on track to hit a value of US$300 billion by 2025 as online shopping has become indispensable to consumers’ daily lives. In 2019, ShopBack reported a 250% year-on-year growth in sales and orders, with over 16 million… Read full this story

