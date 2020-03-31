ASEAN targets 2020 RCEP signing despite Indian obstacle

Persuading India to return to the negotiating table Through many rounds of negotiations, the 10 ASEAN member states and its allies seemed to be nearing agreement on RCEP. However, the situation has become more complicated since the third RCEP Summit in November 2019 after India suddenly declared it could not participate in the trade deal because its concerns were not being satisfactorily addressed. ASEAN member states and other partner countries have since ramped up efforts to resolve India’s outstanding issues and concerns, aiming to sign the trade deal later this year. However, since the third RCEP Summit, India has not sent representatives to participate in the negotiations. At the March 11 ASEAN Economic Ministers Caucus Meeting on RCEP in the framework of the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in the central city of Da Nang, ASEAN continued to discuss solutions to India’s problems. Pak Iman Pambagyo, chairman of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee, said ASEAN is determined to bring India back to the table. “We will accomplish this goal by 2020, when Vietnam is the ASEAN Chair. We have reached a high consensus among members who have been very active in negotiating and seeking solutions to handle problems in order… Read full this story

