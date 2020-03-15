Community Artists fund Covid-19 fight The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,12:27 (GMT+7) Artists fund Covid-19 fightThe Saigon Times Daily The Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases receives face masks and hand sanitizers from singer Min – PHOTO: MIN’S FACEBOOK HCMC – Since March 13, several Vietnamese artists have lent a helping hand to the fight against the fast spreading coronavirus. Singer Chi Pu has donated VND1 billion to build a negative pressure quarantine room in Hanoi and buy protective gear for health care workers, according to Tuoi Tre Online. “I have been following the coronavirus situation. I know that the Government and relevant agencies are trying their best to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It’s time for me and other citizens to help fight the pandemic,” the singer said. The Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases said on March 13 that singer Min had donated 10,000 face masks and 500 hand sanitizer bottles. The aid was given directly to the hospital by Nguyen Thanh Huyen, the representative of Min. “Hospitals are facing a shortage of human resources, face masks and hand sanitizers, so we’d better provide some relief. I will continue to do what I can to help. Vietnam fighting!” she wrote on… Read full this story

