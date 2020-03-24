Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored

An entrance to the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in Đà Nẵng. The city wil restore the citadel as per its original design. VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — A fund of VNĐ84 billion (US$3.6 million) has been reserved for the conservation of the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in the central city in 2020. The city’s Culture and Sports department said the fund will be used to restore the original gates in the west and east, the flag platform and 11 cannons, among other items. An underground exhibition room will be built covering 453sq.m, displaying exhibits and artefacts related to the old citadel. The Điện Hải citadel, which was first constructed as a military outpost in the 12th year of King Gia Long’s reign (1813), was first restored in 2018 – one year after it was recognised as a National Special Relic. A wall of the Điện Hải Citadel is preserved. The old citadel area was used as the city museum from the 1990s. VNS Photo Công Thành An excavation has unearthed a section of the foundations and walls of a trench southwest of the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in the city’s downtown district following a restoration project that began last month. Director of… Read full this story

