An Giang approves plan to preserve ox racing festival

The Saigon Times Daily

The Bay Nui ox racing festival is held annually from the 29th day of the eighth lunar month until the first day of the ninth lunar month – PHOTOS: VNA

HCMC – The government of An Giang Province has approved a scheme to preserve and promote the Bay Nui ox racing festival, the province’s vice chairman Le Van Phuoc said on March 2.

The scheme, which will be implemented from 2020 to 2025, costs nearly VND5.8 billion, according to dantocmiennui.vn. Nearly VND2.9 billion will come from the Mekong Delta province’s budget, VND1.2 billion from Tinh Bien and Tri Ton districts, and over VND1.7 billion from the private sector.

The scheme aims to upgrade the current facilities and services and develop this local festival into an international event, with the participation of Khmer people from Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries. It will also be included in Mekong Delta and An Giang tours.

The Bay Nui ox racing festival is a unique sporting, community and cultural event of the Khmer people in the Bay Nui region, which encompasses Tinh Bien and Tri Ton districts.

It is part of Sel Dolta, one of the most important festivals of the Khmer community in the southwest region, along with Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) and Ooc Oom Bok, a festival honoring the moon for bumper crops.

It is one of the biggest festivals of Khmer people in the Bay Nui region

The festival is a chance for Khmer people to strengthen friendship and unity, relax after work, pay tribute to their ancestors, and pray for happiness and peace

This several-hundred-year-old festival attracts many contestants and spectators