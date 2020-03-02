An Bang beach is simply charming

A sunny day on An Bang Beach in Hoi An town.

Situated 3km from the town and 22km south Da Nang, An Bang is 22nd out of the 25 beaches in this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards announced earlier this month.

According to TripAdvisor readers, An Bang is one of the few white-sand beaches left in Vietnam that has not been spoilt by the overheated development of beach tourism linked to issues such as overcrowding, coral damage and beach environment pollution.

An Bang, which is home to fishing villages, remained unknown until travel site CNNGo listed it among the 100 best beaches on earth in 2011, prompting locals and foreigners to visit the beach.

In 2013 it was voted as one of the top 100 beaches in the world by CNN Summer Travel.

Some photos of An Bang: