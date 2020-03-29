The Chairman yesterday urgently sent a dispatch to the Hanoi Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, chairpersons of districts and functional departments about the prevention of Covid-19 spread in the community amid the complicated development of Bach Mai Hospital epicenter. Under Chairman Chung’s direction, chairpersons of people’s committees in districts were supposed to direct authorities in communes and towns to set up inspection teams to isolate all people relating to Bach Mai Hospital. Inspectors will quaratine inpatients of Bach Mai Hospital who were discharged from the hospital; outpatients who visited the hospital for medical examination and treatment; people who visited and took care of patients at Bach Mai Hospital; students, undergraduates who were on probation period at Bach Mai Hospital; doctors and staff at Bach Mai Hospital; patients on hemodialysis at Bach Mai Hospital who resided or temporarily resided in the hamlets in the areas and others linking with Bach Mai Hospital. Police officers in the capital city of Hanoi must work with district administration to implement the isolation. The director of Bach Mai Hospital was asked to provide detailed information of these above-mentioned cases to the Hanoi steering committee for Covid-19 prevention and control. People’s Committees of districts,… Read full this story

All people linking with Bach Mai Hospital will be quarantined: Chairman have 312 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.