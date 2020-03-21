Nation All people arriving in Vietnam must be quarantined: PM The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,16:19 (GMT+7) All people arriving in Vietnam must be quarantined: PMThe Saigon Times Locals carry their suitcases at a quarantine ward. Anyone entering Vietnam will now be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – All people arriving in Vietnam will be kept in quarantine to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country has also suspended issuing visas to people from all countries as of midnight today, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. He was speaking at a meeting between the Government and the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on Friday, reported the Vietnam News Agency. As the “golden time” to combat the flu-like disease is only one week away, the Prime Minister asked for continued vigilance in the fight against the coronavirus. “We must not be complacent about initial outcomes,” he stressed. As the granting of visas to Vietnam was suspended from midnight on March 21, authorities were required to minimize incoming visitor arrivals to Vietnam by road, sea and air, according to the PM. He ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese embassies encourage… Read full this story

