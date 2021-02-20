Featuring Hollywood actor, filmmaker, and environmentalist Adrian Grenier, the World’s Coolest Safety Video takes viewers on a breath-taking journey to Antarctica, where Kiwi scientists are tackling the most pressing questions on global climate change. The World’s Coolest Safety Video takes viewers on a breath-taking journey to Antarctica, where Kiwi scientists are tackling the most pressing questions on global climate change Building on Air New Zealand’s long-standing partnership with Antarctica New Zealand and the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute, the video shows Grenier team up with Scott Base scientists to track penguin populations, study ice core samples, and visit early explorer Ernest Shackleton’s hut and the vast Dry Valleys. UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Grenier, whose environmental work also includes co-founding the ocean conservation non-profit organisation Lonely Whale, says it was a privilege to partner up with Air New Zealand and Antarctica New Zealand for the video project. “This safety video highlights Air New Zealand’s support of scientists striving to make discoveries that are going to help humanity—a cause which aligns with my own commitment to the environment. To know the airline is doing its job to help us understand how climate change is going to affect us is something that is… Read full this story

Air New Zealand launches world’s coolest safety video have 312 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.