Processing Tra fish for export (Source: VNA) HCM City (VNS/VNA) – With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering. Nguyen Dinh Tung, Chairman and CEO of Vina T&T Group, which exports fresh fruits to several demanding markets, said fruit exports by air to the US and EU were down 70-80 percent since many airlines had stopped flights. “Shipments by sea are relatively stable but customs clearance in importing countries is expected to be prolonged because workers and officials are absent from work due to the pandemic, which could affect the goods quality. “Therefore, at least in the next one month, vegetable and fruit exports to these markets will drop sharply.” After that the export situation would depend entirely on how the countries control the pandemic, he said. His company now exports only three items, coconut, longan and durian, because they last long, and temporary stops exporting other fruits. Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruits and Vegetable Association, said most fruits and vegetables were exported in fresh form and by air. The sector must improve storage and packaging… Read full this story

Agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19 have 267 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.