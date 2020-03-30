Addressing NextGen unique needs

Hoang Hung, Entrepreneurial and Private Business leader at PwC Vietnam PwC has launched its Global NextGen Survey 2019 – Vietnam in focus. What are the highlights of the report? Last year marked the launch of Global NextGen Survey 2019 – Vietnam in Focus, which features a strong participation from the country. Although the biannual PwC Global NextGen Survey was first released in 2013, this Vietnam cut is the first time for us and it is an important milestone for our country. In terms of highlights of the report, I would say there are two key points. Those surveyed, Vietnam’s next generation, are driven by their desire to lead and make a difference in their family business. Our results show that 71 per cent of Vietnamese respondents to our survey already play an active part in their family business or plan to become involved in them over the next five years. This shows the country’s next generation has a strong willingness to engage in and are committed to their family businesses. Looking ahead, 38 per cent of this group expect they will become executive directors by 2025. They, however, require greater trust and empowerment from the current generation. The number of… Read full this story

