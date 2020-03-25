Nation ADB to provide flexible support for Vietnam’s Covid-19 response By Thanh Thom Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,10:04 (GMT+7) ADB to provide flexible support for Vietnam’s Covid-19 responseBy Thanh Thom Health workers take samples from a man suspected of contracting the novel coronavirus – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on March 24 noted that it is ready to provide Vietnam with timely and flexible support for the Government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, acknowledging the country’s strong efforts to contain the disease and bolster the economy. “The Asian Development Bank stands ready to provide financial assistance and policy advice to help the Government of Vietnam contain the spread of Covid-19,” ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said in a statement. “We will consider all options, including quick-disbursing budget support, policy-based lending and expedited disbursement of existing loans, to ensure any support package can be approved quickly and disbursed in a timely manner.” Asakawa discussed options for ADB’s support in detail with Vietnamese Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung on March 20 and with Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung on March 24. Asakawa commended the Government on its timely and effective actions to combat Covid-19, the disease caused… Read full this story

ADB to provide flexible support for Vietnam's Covid-19 response have 294 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.