Activities highlighting “Uncle Ho with minority ethnic groups” to take place

At the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. Photo: VNA The highlights of these activities are an artistic show called “Beautiful songs offered to Uncle Ho”; an exchange with prominent culture, sports, tourism-majored students; and a contest on telling stories about Uncle Ho and role models from the movement to follow President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example and lifestyle. In addition, various typical traditional festivals of ethnic minorities such as the rice worshiping ritual of the Ede people in Dak Lak province, the pray for rains of the Muong people in Hoa Binh province will be recaptured at the village. Translated by Viet Nguyet Ly
