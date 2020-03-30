BizInfo A good way to cope with the pandemic By Duy Khang Monday, Mar 30, 2020,14:38 (GMT+7) A good way to cope with the pandemic By Duy Khang The Vietnamese have a famous folk verse that reads: “Nothing is better than rice and fish.” It emphasizes the importance of fish in daily meals. Fish is one of the first kinds of food to be on the menu. During the human evolution, fish has proved its important role in people’s daily diets. The effectiveness of fish-based dishes in the treatment for diseases has been proven as fish not only helps diversify daily meals but also is rich in protein and other natural nutrients, helping build a strong physique. Fish is indispensable in daily meals of families Ranee premium cooking oil, made entirely from catfish, a popular farmed product in the Mekong Delta, is produced using knowledge from the past and modern science and technology. Being a product that features both traditional and modern characteristics, Ranee cooking oil has quickly won the trust of housewives. The product, which contains natural nutrients in fish, such as Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids; DHA/EPA; and vitamins A and E, can help combat Covid-19 by improving the immune… Read full this story

A good way to cope with the pandemic have 322 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.