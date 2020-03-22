A Fallen Hero

A small shrine was built Việt Pháp Hospital to remember medical professionals who died during the SARS outbreak in 2003. — Photo tienphong.vn Jordan Ryan* Seventeen years ago I knew a man whose quick thinking triggered a global health response that saved countless lives during an outbreak of a mysterious and highly contagious disease. He was tireless in his pursuit to track it, find its origins and contain its spread. He did everything right, but sadly died doing so. He was Dr. Carlo Urbani. His life and memory are resonant in this time of a global pandemic. On the 26 February 2003, a man was admitted to the French Hospital in Hanoi. He presented a high fever, dry cough, and a mild sore throat. A wonderful UN colleague, Dr. Carlo Urbani was then working in the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Hà Nội. As an expert in parasitic infections, he responded to a request from the French Hospital to assist in investigating a “severe case of flu”. Carlo’s diagnosis was clear: this was an unusual case of an “unknown contagious disease”. It was soon identified as severe acute respiratory syndrome, better known as SARS. Given the gravity of the situation, Dr. Urbani alerted… Read full this story

