Denis Brunetti, president of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos As we have seen in other global markets, initial use cases of 5G following the commercial launch in Vietnam are expected to involve enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access. For instance, South Korea launched live commercial 5G networks in April 2019 and reached one million 5G subscribers in just two months. We estimate that the number of 5G subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband will reach 1.9 billion by the end of 2024, with North America and Northeast Asia expected to lead the 5G uptake. As a critical national infrastructure and innovation platform, 5G promises to deliver significant benefits for industries and societies like never before. Ericsson partnered with Telia and Einride to showcase driverless trucks through enhanced connectivity based on 5G at the DB Schenker facility in Jönköping, Sweden. This marks the commencement of a paradigm shift for the transport industry enabled by 5G and is likely to power a new world in which fleet management is taken to the next level, wherein it is fully connected and automated. The manufacturing industry is evolving fast and industry leaders are looking to have increased flexibility in the production automation and… Read full this story

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam have 289 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.